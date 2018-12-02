Daseke Inc (DSKE) Short Interest Down 31.0% in November

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,182 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 1,190,163 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,455 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Daseke by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in Daseke by 194.3% in the third quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,420 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSKE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.42. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.29 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

