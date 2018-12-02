DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 150,000 Shares of KB Home (KBH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2,112.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of KB Home worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 194,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in KB Home by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 56,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in KB Home by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

In other KB Home news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,353.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,554.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

