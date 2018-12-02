DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Stake in GreenSky Inc (GSKY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cowen raised shares of GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GreenSky from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

GSKY stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. GreenSky Inc has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GreenSky Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other GreenSky news, insider Dennis I. Kelly acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $244,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

