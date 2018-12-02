DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 754.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.68 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Nomura cut their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

