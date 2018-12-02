DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,935 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $51,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,069.5% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $74.05 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

In related news, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $127,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $366,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,828.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,942 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

