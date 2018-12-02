DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 449,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 187,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 124,084 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 61.6% during the second quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 299,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 114,339 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 43.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 262,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $988,000. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays set a $37.00 target price on OGE Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $39.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $154,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,617.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-raises-stake-in-oge-energy-corp-oge.html.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.