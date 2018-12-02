Delta Air Lines (DAL) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $68.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Delta Air Lines traded as high as $61.32 and last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 562557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.21.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 26,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/delta-air-lines-dal-sets-new-12-month-high-after-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.