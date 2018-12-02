Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $19.00 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.11 million.

Delta Apparel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle basics and branded active wear apparel, headwear, and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Basics. It provides various casual and athletic products for men, women, juniors, youth, and children through various distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, specialty stores, boutiques, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, and the U.S.

