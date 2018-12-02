Denbury Resources (DNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Oppenheimer

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 298.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

NYSE:DNR opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Denbury Resources has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.39 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Denbury Resources will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,149,047 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 83,175 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 848,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 97,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,230,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,701 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

