DENSO Corp/ADR (DNZOY) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $23.32 on Friday. DENSO Corp/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

DENSO Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). DENSO Corp/ADR had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENSO Corp/ADR will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO Corp/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of DENSO Corp/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

DENSO Corp/ADR Company Profile

DENSO Corporation supplies automotive technology, systems, and components for automakers. It develops and manufactures electronic products, semiconductor sensors, and microelectronic devices; and powertrain systems, such as gasoline and diesel engine control systems, fuel pumps, variable valve timing-related products, sensors, and oil pressure control valves.

