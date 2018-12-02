Destination XL Group (DXLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2018 guidance to $-0.13–0.08 EPS.

Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 172,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 85,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $216,062.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 104,003 shares of company stock valued at $262,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 28.7% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,690,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,192 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,650,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 145,389 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 938,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 126,306 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,013,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXLG. Lake Street Capital set a $4.00 target price on shares of Destination XL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

