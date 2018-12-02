Deutsche Bank Upgrades COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY) to “Hold”

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup downgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCLAY opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

