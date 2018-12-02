Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,054 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jafra Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,297,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,962,000 after buying an additional 1,173,389 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,738,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,421,000 after buying an additional 142,600 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 489,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.95.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

