DHI Group Inc (DHX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 102.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of DHI Group worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in DHI Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 340,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 111,712 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 69.5% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 1,689,427 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,143,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 314,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $1.77 on Friday. DHI Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $97.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DHI Group Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley upgraded DHI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and connections services to professional communities in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

