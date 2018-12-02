Digimarc Corp (DMRC) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 455,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,787 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Digimarc by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 76,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 2,006.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 85,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digimarc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. Digimarc Corp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $234.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.76.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 157.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digimarc Corp will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $270,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,049.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

