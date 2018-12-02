Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 346,872 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.88% of Dollar Tree worth $170,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 33,927 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28.8% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 533,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after buying an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $100,127.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,433.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $86.77 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 346,872 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-purchases-346872-shares-of-dollar-tree-inc-dltr.html.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.