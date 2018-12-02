Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.48 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $940,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 607,052 shares in the company, valued at $20,396,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,302,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,232,000 after purchasing an additional 340,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 36.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 51,157 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 46.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 501,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

