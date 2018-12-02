Dock Trading 27.5% Higher This Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Dock has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $424,599.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dock has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dock token can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dock

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,413,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The official website for Dock is dock.io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Binance, Fatbtc, IDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

