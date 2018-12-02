Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $260.49 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, cfinex, BX Thailand and Crex24. Dogecoin has a market cap of $260.49 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00814672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001694 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 117,237,641,286 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinFalcon, Kraken, BX Thailand, BitFlip, ZB.COM, Exrates, C-CEX, BtcTrade.im, Bittrex, Bitsane, CoinEx, CoinEgg, Coindeal, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Exmo, Livecoin, Bitbns, Mercatox, Sistemkoin, Instant Bitex, BCEX, Cryptohub, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Ovis, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, Tux Exchange, Fatbtc, Crex24, FreiExchange, Upbit, cfinex, Trade Satoshi, Koineks, Tidex, C-Patex, Bit-Z, BTC Trade UA, QBTC, BiteBTC, Indodax, Gate.io, Bittylicious, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bits Blockchain, Coinbe, HitBTC, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Coinsquare and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

