Dominion Energy (D) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, 247wallst.com reports. UBS Group currently has $84.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on D. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.58.

Shares of D opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 40,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 41,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 435,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,673,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 53,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

