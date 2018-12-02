Donationcoin (DON) Market Cap Hits $0.00

Donationcoin (CURRENCY:DON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Donationcoin has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. Donationcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Donationcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donationcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00812856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001698 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Donationcoin Coin Profile

Donationcoin (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Donationcoin’s official Twitter account is @Donationcoin. The Reddit community for Donationcoin is /r/Donationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Donationcoin is donationcoin.org.

Donationcoin Coin Trading

Donationcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donationcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donationcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donationcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

