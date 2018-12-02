DowDuPont Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (DWDP)

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of DowDuPont in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $4.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DowDuPont’s FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 target price on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 target price on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $57.85 on Friday. DowDuPont has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DWDP. Capital International Investors increased its position in DowDuPont by 217.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,674,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705,299 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in DowDuPont by 6,180.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,166,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940,627 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in DowDuPont by 22,779.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,412,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,828 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in DowDuPont by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 131,628,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,817 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in DowDuPont by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,342,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

