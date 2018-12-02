DraftCoin (DFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $147,943.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $147,943.00 and $2,488.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,115,973 coins and its circulating supply is 8,115,973 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

