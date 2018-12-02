Drexel Hamilton Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AeroVironment (AVAV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Drexel Hamilton in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $170,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 113.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

