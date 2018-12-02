Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dunkin’ Brands’ have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s increased focus on menu innovation especially on premium products to offer great beverages is likely to drive growth. Banking on its already established namesake, the company has undertaken the implementation of a six-part plan to fuel Dunkin’ Brands’ strategic growth in the United States and better position itself as a beverage-led On-the-Go brand. Moreover, strong digital initiatives and aggressive expansion strategies by the company also add to the positives. The company has also raised the 2018 guidance for adjusted earnings given its robust sales building and refranchising efforts. Earnings estimate for the current year has also increased over the past 30 days. However, high costs of operations and stiff competition continues to be potential headwinds.”

DNKN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $76.02 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of DNKN opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $350.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.20%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 51,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $3,688,140.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $2,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,591 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,848 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,318 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

