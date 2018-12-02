Dutch Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (DUTCH)

Dutch Coin (CURRENCY:DUTCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Dutch Coin has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Dutch Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dutch Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $8.00 worth of Dutch Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dutch Coin

Dutch Coin (CRYPTO:DUTCH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. Dutch Coin’s official Twitter account is @Dutch_coin. The official website for Dutch Coin is www.dutchcoin.net. The official message board for Dutch Coin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18157.0.

Buying and Selling Dutch Coin

Dutch Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dutch Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dutch Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dutch Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

