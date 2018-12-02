DXC Technology Co (DXC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 203.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,809,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1,424.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,687,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,638 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 548.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,779,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,379 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 469.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,814,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $84,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other DXC Technology news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 4,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $389,066.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Lawrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $235,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $10,807,348. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on DXC Technology to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

