Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 6,430 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 308.0% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Chevron by 20,716.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 45.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.13.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $118.94 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $133.88. The company has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 6,430 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-sells-6430-shares-of-chevron-co-cvx.html.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.