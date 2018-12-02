Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,602.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,125 shares of company stock worth $8,541,840 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,535,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,420 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,429,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,067,000 after acquiring an additional 142,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 18.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,166,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after acquiring an additional 333,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEW Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.9% in the second quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 2,025,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after acquiring an additional 335,581 shares during the last quarter.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

