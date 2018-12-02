EASYJET PLC/S (ESYJY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie began coverage on EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. EASYJET PLC/S has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $24.39.

About EASYJET PLC/S

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

