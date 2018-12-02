Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,654,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 683,014 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.84% of Eaton worth $316,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 183,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Stephens began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $2,082,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

