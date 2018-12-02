Eaton Vance Management Has $38.52 Million Holdings in Dover Corp (DOV)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,588 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $38,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Dover by 110.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,131,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,304,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,283,000 after acquiring an additional 726,930 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dover by 80.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,925,000 after acquiring an additional 311,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,323,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,101,000 after acquiring an additional 306,116 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Dover by 619.8% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 337,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after acquiring an additional 290,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $84.89 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/eaton-vance-management-has-38-52-million-holdings-in-dover-corp-dov.html.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.