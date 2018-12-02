eBay Inc (EBAY) SVP Jae Hyun Lee Sells 33,652 Shares

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 33,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $983,647.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,246.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. eBay’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eBay to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in eBay by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 125,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,912 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 74,606 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in eBay by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 242,150 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/ebay-inc-ebay-svp-jae-hyun-lee-sells-33652-shares.html.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.