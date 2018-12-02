Ebix (EBIX) Shares to Split on Friday, December 14th

Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) are set to split on Friday, December 14th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 20th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $47.22 on Friday. Ebix has a 1-year low of $44.96 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Ebix had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $128.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ebix will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBIX. Maxim Group set a $113.00 price target on Ebix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ebix in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Ebix news, CEO Robin Raina purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $52,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,599,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,817,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $988,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,425,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,485,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ebix during the third quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ebix during the third quarter valued at about $31,024,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Ebix during the third quarter valued at about $30,610,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ebix by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,851,000 after buying an additional 262,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 74.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 587,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after buying an additional 251,178 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

