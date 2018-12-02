Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ERI. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $54.00 price objective on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of ERI opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. Eldorado Resorts has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4,398.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $487.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Reeg bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,228,844.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,938.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $532,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

