Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 97.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $9,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,081,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $637,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,863.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,127,900 shares of company stock valued at $167,037,195. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $118.71.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.35.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

