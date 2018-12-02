Emanuel R. Pearlman Sells 1,402 Shares of Empire Resorts Inc (NYNY) Stock

Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) insider Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $18,057.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Empire Resorts stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Empire Resorts Inc has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $30.98.

NYNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Empire Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Empire Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empire Resorts stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,384 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Empire Resorts worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire Resorts

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,070 video lottery terminals and 40 electronic table game positions, as well as Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York.

