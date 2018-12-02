EMCORE (EMKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 4th. Analysts expect EMCORE to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

EMKR stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $121.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.75 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of EMCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EMCORE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

