Emera’s (EMA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EMA. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. CSFB lowered shares of Emera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. CIBC lowered shares of Emera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.45.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$44.60 on Wednesday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$38.09 and a 12-month high of C$49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.587 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.58%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

