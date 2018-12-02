Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai Sells 9,070 Shares

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $616,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $67.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.54 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.99%.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $102,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 584.1% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 761.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 320.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.
