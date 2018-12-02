Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EDN. ValuEngine raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of EDN opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $63.29.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 112.26%. The firm had revenue of $450.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. CarVal Investors LLC purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the second quarter worth about $292,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 36.5% during the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,297,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,148,000 after buying an additional 346,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 198.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 67,871 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the third quarter worth about $462,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

