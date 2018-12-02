Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,086 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Enbridge by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,581,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,628 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,156,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,416,000 after acquiring an additional 552,015 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,678,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,990,000 after acquiring an additional 604,682 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,644,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,757,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,178,000 after buying an additional 1,291,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/enbridge-inc-enb-shares-sold-by-brown-advisory-inc.html.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.