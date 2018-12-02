Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 201,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,711,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,066,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,739,000 after buying an additional 57,794 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Encompass Health by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 611,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after buying an additional 438,993 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Corp has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/encompass-health-corp-ehc-shares-bought-by-cibc-world-markets-inc.html.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.