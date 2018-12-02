Encore Capital Group (ECPG) and Asta Funding (ASFI) Financial Survey

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Encore Capital Group and Asta Funding, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Asta Funding 0 0 0 0 N/A

Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.62%. Given Encore Capital Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Encore Capital Group is more favorable than Asta Funding.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Asta Funding shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Encore Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Asta Funding shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Encore Capital Group and Asta Funding’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group $1.19 billion 0.73 $83.22 million $4.01 6.98 Asta Funding $21.43 million 1.27 -$13.00 million N/A N/A

Encore Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Asta Funding.

Risk & Volatility

Encore Capital Group has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asta Funding has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Encore Capital Group and Asta Funding’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group 6.13% 19.38% 2.70% Asta Funding -16.72% -1.01% -0.81%

Summary

Encore Capital Group beats Asta Funding on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt collection and management activities; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Asta Funding Company Profile

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

