Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Endeavour Mining in a report released on Wednesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$29.00 to C$26.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$35.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$28.33 to C$22.55 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.40.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$16.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$16.43 and a 12 month high of C$26.86.

In related news, insider Yousriya Loza-Sawiris bought 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.23 per share, with a total value of C$1,682,625.00.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company owns interests in the Agbaou mine located in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire; Tabakoto mine situated in southwestern Mali; Karma mine located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 856 square kilometers; Ity Carbon-In-Leach project situated in Côte d'Ivoire; Houndé project located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 1,075 square kilometers; and Kalana project covering an area of 387 square kilometers situated in Mali.

