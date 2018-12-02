Endo International PLC (ENDP) Short Interest Update

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,073,841 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 26,028,247 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,803,839 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Endo International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,115.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Endo International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,446,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after buying an additional 284,599 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Endo International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 356,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 75,844 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endo International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 1,209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $12.03 on Friday. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 1,348.52% and a negative net margin of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

