Energizer (ENR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have underperformed the industry in the past six months. This decline may be due to soft margins and high debt level. We note that gross margin contracted 50 bps in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018, owing to currency headwinds. The company also expects high commodity costs to hurt margins. Further, high debt-to-capital ratio for the past few quarters add to the woes. The company had debt-to-capital ratio of 97.6% in the quarter. Moreover, rising interest expenses are a concern. Such downsides pose a threat to the company’s bottom line in near future. Nevertheless, Energizer posted robust fourth-quarter results, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were backed by reduced promotional activity and SG&A costs along with lower tax rate. To expand its auto portfolio, the company’s deal with Spectrum Brands also bodes well.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Energizer to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

NYSE ENR opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Energizer has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 549.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 4,160 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $199,222.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,369.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $60,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,071.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,941 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth $69,256,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 415,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,538,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,160,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,647,000 after purchasing an additional 243,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

