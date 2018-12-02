Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,680 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.60% of Energizer worth $20,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Energizer by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 4,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $199,222.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $309,369.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $180,570. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 549.70%. The firm had revenue of $457.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Energizer to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Energizer to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/energizer-holdings-inc-enr-shares-sold-by-schroder-investment-management-group.html.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.