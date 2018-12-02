Energy Recovery (ERII) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERII. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

ERII opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.05 million, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 5.54.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 48.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nocair Bensalah sold 31,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $275,413.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 45,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $418,228.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,113,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,624 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $115,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $121,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $132,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $167,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

