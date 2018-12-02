Enerplus Corp (ERF) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.63.

ERF opened at C$12.78 on Friday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$10.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53.

The business also recently declared a dec 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In related news, Director Elliott Pew purchased 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,850.00. Also, insider Edward Mclaughlin purchased 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.72 per share, with a total value of C$46,880.00. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,610 in the last quarter.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

